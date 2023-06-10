How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 10, 1923: New uniforms have been ordered by the city for the police force. Several of them arrived yesterday and in a few days the entire force will be out in new uniforms. The uniforms are about the same as the old ones in design and color, with caps to match.

75 years ago

June 10, 1948: First deliveries of the new General Mills Pressure Quick saucepan will be made to distributors on June 15, Minneapolis officials of the firm announced. The pressure pan is now being produced at the General Mills plant in Bloomington.

50 years ago

June 10, 1973: William J. Cook, Northbrook, has been named associate director of the health division of Country Life Insurance Co. He has more than 20 years of experience in the health insurance field. He is past secretary of the Chicago Claims Association and is past state chairman of the Health Insurance Council.

25 years ago

June 10, 1998: About 450 people will be attending the Mayors' Ball on Saturday, June 14, at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. The first-time event is a fundraiser for Heartland Community College Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club, The Baby Fold and the Community Cancer Center. Bloomington and Normal mayors had said the initial goal was to attract 800 people.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'