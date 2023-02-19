How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1923: The Bloomington chapter of Boys' DeMolay was organized Saturday at the Masonic temple. There were 34 young men who received the degree. Charter officers of the organization are John Reed, William Wade, William Bishop, David Stern, Edward Ramage, Roy Whittington, William Atkinson, William Cleveland and Earl Wards.

75 years ago

Feb. 19, 1948: As meat prices decline, Bloomington butcher Gene Albrecht marked down hams from 53 to 45 cents per pound Monday, for sale Tuesday. The hams sold for 63 cents per pound two weeks ago in the same store.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1973: Headquarters of the 14,000 member American Rabbit Breeders Association has been moved to Bloomington, with Edward L. Peifer Jr., R.R. 1, Bloomington, directing national operations. Peifer is secretary of the organization, which provides information to breeders. Headquarters are in an office above Sakemiller Lumber, 1007 Morrissey.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1998: After occupying the same home in the Woodford County village of Roanoke for 28 years, the Illinois FFA Center has temporarily to new quarters just down the street at 306 N. Main St. The organization was forced to move earlier this month after the rented headquarters were purchased by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home, which is remodeling. Recommendations for a new site are to be presented in the coming months.

