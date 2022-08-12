100 years ago: Bloomington fire chief turns down movie deal

100 years ago

Aug. 12, 1922: Fire Chief Henry Mayer yesterday turned down a proposal from a moving picture concern to have a movie made of the Bloomington fire department in action. The company evidently sought to have the picture shown in Bloomington, but the fire chief was opposed, saying the public is "jazz mad" and not interested in firemen.

75 years ago

Aug. 12, 1947: The mystery of a sword in a Bloomington sewer remains after the weapon's 13-year-old owner brought it to be examined by the McLean County Historical Society. A boy first found the sword about 3 feet below the surface of sewer excavations at Market and Lee street. He sold it to another neighbor, who traded it to current owner Jack Turpin for 500 marbles.

50 years ago

Aug. 12, 1972: "The Squire of Pontiac" is the name given a new men's and students' clothing store slated to open in Pontiac on Sept. 1, according to Frank Panno, president of the recently formed corporation. Other officers are Martin D. Parsons, vice president and store manager, and Richard Koehler, treasurer. "The Squire" will be located in the old Clevenger store building.

25 years ago

Aug. 12, 1997: The Vespasian Warner Library in Clinton now has Internet services available, and has opened its own Web page. The page includes a tutorial on how to use the Internet. People may use the library computers to access the Internet but must follow library computer rules that limit sessions to a half-hour for games and one hour for other uses.