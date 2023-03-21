How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 20, 1923: Bloomington is falling hard for radio, while all over town the apparatus is seen to catch the soundwaves. Many believe that the telephone as now constituted is short-lived: that ere long a pocket battery and a spine on the end of one's umbrella or walking stick will be all that is essential to converse anywhere in the world.

75 years ago

March 20, 1948: Army transport Walter W. Schenk is expected at San Francisco today with the bodies of seven war dead from Central Illinois. The deceased are 2nd Lt. Ewing A. DeMange and Pvt. Harold W. Morgan, Bloomington; Pfc. Edwin D. Carter, Danvers; Cpl. Harold E. Corbly, Rantoul; Pfc. William R. Jarvis, Fairbury; Pfc. Robert H. Kickler and Pfc. Charles A. Patten, both of Pekin.

50 years ago

March 20, 1973: Roughly 800 people turned out to the Lincoln High School auditorium, where Debra Jill Winger was crowned queen of the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary fashion show. She is a senior at Hartsburg-Emden High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wagner of Emden, and was representing the Barrington Unit of the hospital auxiliary.

25 years ago

March 20, 1998: Gov. Jim Edgar has abandoned efforts to create a cabinet-level Department of Education, citing a lack of consensus among educational leaders around the state. Edgar has called for a constitutional amendment that would put the Illinois State Board of Education over the governor's authority, which would allow the governor to appoint the state superintendent of schools.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'