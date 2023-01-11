 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

100 years ago: Bloomington expects 'notable year' for residential building

Learn to navigate the Newspapers.com database, perform browsing and complex search functions, and save clippings using a free user account. Tutorial developed by the University of Alabama Libraries.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Jan. 11, 1923: Bloomington appears to be on the eve of a notable year for residential building. Architects and contractors say that inquiries have been numerous and there is every indication that more new homes will be erected this year. W.D. Alexander has secured ownership of a strip of land along Kreitzer Avenue, between Grove and Washington, and proposes to erect a number of fine houses. 

75 years ago

Jan. 11, 1948: With 10 days elapsed since Central Illinois' damaging sleet and ice storm, workers of the Illinois Telephone Company were still laboring to restore complete phone service, while officials of the Illinois Power Company asserted that they would begin turning from temporary to permanent repairs. In the Bloomington exchange, roughly 2,200 Bloomington-Normal telephones are still out of service. 

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1973: Normal's official 1972 population jumped 213 to 31,343 total with the receipt of a final Nov. 1 special census. City Manager David Anderson made the announcement. The figure is an increase of 4,947 over the 1970 number. 

25 years ago

Jan. 11, 1998: The Woodford County Public Buildings Committee is discussing proposed remodeling plans for the courthouse. At issue has been lack of office space, especially in probation and state's attorney's offices, and virtually no storage space left for archives. Craig Wright, of Wright and Associates of Metamora, said the courthouse attic's old crossed beams were not designed to hold stacks of paper 8 feet deep and the room needed to be sealed until alternative storage is built. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to Use Newspapers.com

How to Use Newspapers.com

Learn to navigate the Newspapers.com database, perform browsing and complex search functions, and save clippings using a free user account. Tu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pritzker signs legislation banning semiautomatic weapons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News