How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 28, 1923: Dr. Fred W. Brian, well-known physician and surgeon of Bloomington, who was on the "Dixie Flyer" when it was wrecked near Atlanta, Georgia, has arrived back in the city. He described the train derailment, in which two people were killed and 13 injured. Brian and another physician on the train were unhurt, so they dressed the injuries of the passengers who were.

75 years ago

Feb. 28, 1948: Mrs. Flossie Johnston began her new duties as office manager at the Goodyear Rubber Footwear corporation in Clinton, succeeding H.G. Cressinger, who resigned to accept the position of purchasing agent for the company at its Providence, Rhode Island, plant. Mrs. Johnston has been secretary to Mr. Cressinger since 1945, when the factory was started in Clinton.

50 years ago

Feb. 28, 1973: Though a city engineer acknowledged it is "probably the worst" intersection in Bloomington, the intersection of Market and Lee streets does not meet state requirements for a traffic signal. Despite this, last year's traffic data showed that the intersection had the highest number of crashes with injuries in the city and was among the top eight intersections in number of overall accidents.

25 years ago

Feb. 28, 1998: The drug "crank" is spreading quickly across many parts of the country, but evidence of the drug — also known as "meth," "ice," or "crystal" — in Central Illinois ranges between slim and none. Authorities say the reason may be that drug sales in Central Illinois are largely controlled by Chicago-based gangs that do not handle crank, but instead are familiar with crack cocaine.

