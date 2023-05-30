Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 30, 1923: The Loyal Order of Moose, in connection with their new building at the southwest corner of Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Avenue, will dedicate a gymnasium to the poor children of the city that promises to be a notable charity. The new club house on the east will have a very large porch covering the major portion of the lot.

75 years ago

May 30, 1948: Photographers, amateur and professional, gathered at the Scottish Rite temple to take pictures of Passion Play scenery and cast for next year's publicity. Harold Walters, who enacts the role of Christ, posed for Kenneth Berglund, Noble Hoover and Virgil Sullivan.

50 years ago

May 30, 1973: Realizing that some had slipped through in the past, the Bloomington City Council put its foot down to stop couples from owning more than one lot at Lake Bloomington. For the first time in at least 13 years, the council rejected a lease transfer — two of them, in fact.

25 years ago

May 30, 1998: Rural township officials and some McLean County Board members say the City of Bloomington Township is illegally circumventing a court order by pushing a referendum to consolidate the townships within the city. One board member also questions the use of city resources to promote the referendum, although State's Attorney Charles Reynard said there appears to be nothing illegal about the practice.

