100 years ago: Bloomington club to host children's party

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1922: Sons and daughters of members of the Bloomington club are anticipating the matinee dancing party which will be held on Christmas day afternoon at the club. This children's party is a special feature of the club season and promises to be a delightful affair. An eight-piece orchestra will furnish the music and refreshments will be served.

75 years ago

Dec. 23, 1947: McLean County's Housing Authority approved a $54,249 contract for construction of six homes in Normal. The hoses, 4 1/2 rooms with full basement, will be erected on Samantha and Osage streets. The exact cost of each home is not certain, but is estimated to be about $10,500. The Bloomington Housing Authority is now building two homes similar to those being put up by the county group.

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1972: For several years now, the Bloomington post office has given letters written to Santa to Dale Laskowski, promotion manager of the Daily Pantagraph, who — in collaboration with Santa, of course — answers as many as he can. This year, Laskowski said, the most wanted item requested by girls is Barbie's country camper. Train sets and GI Joe seem to be most popular with the boys.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1997: State Farm is building a new 22,000-square-foot research laboratory south of Bloomington. The facility will study the causes of damage to homes, such as testing weather and fire resistance of home-building materials and processes. Also to be tested are the effects of wind, rain, heat and freezing temperatures on buildings, including the study of hail damage.

