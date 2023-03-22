How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 21, 1923: Bloomington circus performers are busy with the final "workouts" prior to leaving the city to join the big tent shows, where they will stage their spectacular acts. Some years ago, Eddie Ward erected at his home on East Emerson Street a large stadium, where local performers find room to stage their acts during the winter season.

75 years ago

March 21, 1948: A modern 32-unit motel at the intersection of highways 66 and 150 will be open by April 1, according to E.M. Streid of Chenoa. As head of Streid's, Inc., Mr. Streid and his three sons have had the motel under construction for almost a year. Ten units are already open.

50 years ago

March 21, 1973: City barbers are withdrawing in their battle with longer hair. The remaining 27 members of barbers' Local No. 95 voted to increase the price of haircuts by 25 cents. Jay Gibson, union secretary-treasurer, said the price hike will go into effect today, thus upping a union clipping to $2.75.

25 years ago

March 21, 1998: Marcia Gonzalez of Lincoln won the 1998 Pantagraph Grand Final Spelling Bee at Illinois Wesleyan University's Presser Hall. The 13-year-old, an eighth grader at Park Meadows Baptist Academy, correctly spelled "gastronomy" to win. She will now represent The Pantagraph area in the 71st Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'