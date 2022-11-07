100 years ago: Bloomington circus performers home for the season

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1922: Bobby Fisher and Ray Hendryx, Bloomington aerial performers, who have just closed the season with Ringling Bros., and Barnum & Baily's circus, are home to spend the winter months. The show closed at Greensboro, North Carolina, on Nov. 1. It was the most successful season in the history of the circus, the Bloomington performers report. The circus covered all of the larger cities in the United States and Canada, and also points in Mexico.

75 years ago

Nov. 7, 1947: The fabulous ermine-draped wheelchair, trademark of the appearance of Miss Marjorie Lawrence, Metropolitan opera soprano, will probably be seen by Bloomington-Normal concertgoers who attend her performance at Illinois State Normal University on Nov. 19. She is the second number on the ISNU 1947-48 course. A limited number of single admissions will be available at Capen auditorium.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1972: The "demographic study committee" of the Bloomington Board of Education discovered, to nobody's surprise, that Main Street is no longer an accurate division line between the east and west sides of the school district. Bloomington school people for many years have recognized that the city's population is moving east, but it became abundantly clear to John "Jack" Ingold, committee chairman," when a map of the district was studied.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1997: The Heartland Community College Greenspace Team, a group of college faculty and staff, will turn the first shovels of dirt on the permanent campus site, not as an official groundbreaking but the genesis for an environmentally friendly and conscious campus. About 40 evergreen seedlings will be planted at the future site of the college's permanent campus on Raab Road in northwest Normal.