100 years ago: Bloomington churches recognize Christmas

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1922: The observance of Christmas in Bloomington churches was featured by excellent programs, special music and inspiring sermons. Many of the churches held "gift" services when food and other necessities of life were donated and distributed during the afternoon hours to those who are sick or in some other way unfortunate.

75 years ago

Dec. 25, 1947: About 125 veterans at the U.S. Veterans hospital at Dwight each received a $2 Christmas gift from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of Pontiac. The Elks national program is providing gifts and Christmas programs for 100,000 or more disabled veterans in 162 U.S. hospitals.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1972: Dr. Robert McAdam, head of Illinois State University's physical education department for men, will become associate director of the university's office of research services and grants Feb. 1. ISU Vice President Gene Budig said the university intends to give new "and very significant emphasis" to research services and grants in the future. The university now has and will propose additional programs meriting external financial support.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1997: More than 4,000 people on Christmas Eve attended a special service sponsored by Eastview Christian Church of Bloomington at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena. Attendees heard the story of Jesus' birth and saw it depicted in nativity scenes. Words to songs of love and praise were splashed across the scoreboard.

