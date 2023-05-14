How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 14, 1923: Bloomington dealers say that the automobile business is having its banner year. Every dealer is selling far more cars than were sold last year. The easy payment plan, first frowned upon by the dealers, is responsible for many of the sales. The payment plan can be adopted by those who are financially able to pay as well as those who cannot pay cash.

75 years ago

May 14, 1948: Reorganization of routes covered by Bloomington letter carriers has been completed, and two more carriers added, according to postmaster Carter Pietsch. The two extra carriers bring the total in the city to 31.

50 years ago

May 14, 1973: Bloomington has taken the first step in a planned radical traffic change by appropriating $13,654.50 as its share for two traffic signals on Main and Center streets at their intersections with Emerson Street. The signals will become necessary when U.S. 51 is routed southbound on Center Street and northbound on Main Street.

25 years ago

May 14, 1998: The 56 students in Central Catholic High School's concert and jazz bands will play this weekend in the International Festival at Sea Music Competition. The jazz band will place twice and the concert band three times in the competition, which is held on a Carnival cruise ship as it sails around the Bahamas. The bands will also perform at other ship venues, including pool lounges.

