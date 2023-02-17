100 years ago

Feb. 17, 1923: Saturday candy specials in Bloomington: At Kleinau’s, filbert cream fudge, vanilla and chocolate flavors, 30 cents a pound; at Cat ‘n Fiddle, peanut crisp, full of roasted Spanish peanuts, 22 cents a pound box; at Pease’s, chocolate-covered pecan squares at 35 cents a pound; at Al-Jo Sweet Shop, Fannie Mae home-made chocolates.

75 years ago

Feb. 17, 1948: Normal council members, on advice of City Engineer J.J. Woltmann, pooh-poohed recent rumors that the town’s zeolite-treated water will mean death to lawns and flowers that are watered. The engineer said he could see no reason why zeolite-treated water would be harmful.

50 years agoFeb. 17, 1973: Only those who deliver mail in Bloomington-Normal post offices and those who work at the county courthouse will observe the birthday of our first President by taking the day off Monday. Banks, retail stores and the Twin Cities’ major employers plan to be open as usual.

25 years ago

Feb. 17, 1998: The campaign to convince voters to approve a referendum to build a new Woodford County Jail is underway. The measure will ask voters to authorize a sales tax hike from 6.25% to 7.25% to be used for crime prevention, detention and other public safety purposes. A mailing to be sent to voters on March 2 will have drawings of the proposed new jail, facts about the facility and the actual referendum wording.

