How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 15, 1923: The building boom which struck Bloomington last year has struck a snag and indications are that the building operations in the city this summer will be much curtailed. It is known that several citizens who had planned to build this season have canceled their plans after they received estimates of the cost.

75 years ago

March 15, 1948: New champions were crowned in both singles and doubles in the women’s city bowling tournament at the Coliseum: Josephine Jones and Mildred Hindenburg won the doubles crown held by Mary Chamboin and Mildred Jacquet, while June Mandler was the singles winner.

50 years ago

March 15, 1973: Robert C. Perry, 21, Norbloom, was elected vice chairman and secretary of State Farm Life Insurance Co. Succeeding him as executive vice president is Marvin D. Bower, 1115 E. Monroe. Bower becomes chief operating officer of both State Farm’s life affiliates.

25 years ago

March 15, 1998: More than 200 vendors brought a crowd to Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena for the 1998 Home Show, sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Area Home Builders Association and The Pantagraph. The event, in its 11th year, featured everything from siding to shingles, decks to doors and heating to Harleys.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'