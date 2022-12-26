100 years ago: Bloomington bankers report demand for gold

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1922: Bloomington bankers report an extraordinary demand for gold during the past week. For the first time in many years, they were in a position to supply it. The $10 and $20 eagles and double eagles were popular, and these valuable tokens jingled in many stockings. There were no pieces of the $2.50 size, as the mints do not coin them any more and those that were coined are being retained by coin collectors.

75 years ago

Dec. 26, 1947: Several thousand "nixies" — post office talk for undeliverable mail — occupied the attention of half a dozen post office employees as they sought to find persons to whom Christmas cards had been sent with merely "Bloomington, Ill." as the address. Most are third-class matter, which ordinarily does not get such attention, but postmaster Carter Pietsch said because they are Christmas cards, his crew is going to try to find right addresses for recipients.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1972: Despite ice and fog lingering in the Bloomington-Normal area for two weeks, pre-Christmas retail sales were reported at an all-time high by a majority of businesses surveyed by The Pantagraph. The increases varied from 4 to 17%. One hardware store official said he had sold about 50,000 pounds of various types of ice-melting compounds, excluding salt. One of the Twin Cities' major department stores reported a run on such things as generators to provide power while electrical service was out.

25 years ago

Dec. 26, 1997: A 1964 photograph marks the last time brothers John, Ron and Bunker Hill shared a Christmas together. But the Bloomington natives reunited this past week at the East Grove Street home in which they were raised. The oldest brothers, Ron (65) and John (63), joined the Navy in the early 1950s and later pursued careers that put them at opposite ends of the country. The home is now owned by Bunker (46).

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'