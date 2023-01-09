100 years ago: Bloomington Association of Commerce hosts 1,000 at annual meeting

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1923: With an assemblage of about a thousand representative men and women of the city, with classical music, pleasing entertainment and inspiring addresses, the annual meeting and dinner of the Bloomington Association of Commerce goes down in the history of such affairs as one of the most successful. It was held at the wonderful dining room of the new Consistory temple.

75 years ago

Jan. 9, 1948: If Normal is to have two proposed elementary schools, an entirely new bond issue — which would raise more than twice the amount of money voted for building purposes two years ago — must be approved. Approximately $280,000 is needed to meet construction costs. This was concluded by Richard F. Dunn, attorney for the Normal Elementary board of education.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1973: For the second time in five years, Country Companies have won the governor's traffic safety award. Word came Monday in a letter signed by Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie. His office also announced the award in Springfield. The previous award, for 1958, was conferred by Gov. Samuel Shapiro.

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1998: The McLean County Board's property committee voted to give Coroner Dan Brady more office space, but not as much as he wanted and not where he wanted. Brady favors additional space in the 200 W. Front St. building adjacent to the Law & Justice Center for several reasons, but the committee voted 3-0 to recommend that his office could expand into an area currently used by the sheriff's department.

