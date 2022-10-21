100 years ago: Bloomington Association of Commerce gets new HQ

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 21, 1922: The Bloomington Association of Commerce is preparing to move into its new quarters on the first and second floors of the B.S. Green Building at the corner of Monroe and East streets. The organization will have more space than in its former home, the Durley building. The association is the municipal clearing house where all questions of public policy and welfare are discussed; great drives on behalf of charitable and philanthropic subjects are born there. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 21, 1947: Normal Town Council members are asking the Illinois Central railroad to add flasher light protection at several crossings, while the railroad wants to close two crossings as part of the plans. As Trustee C.E. Stahly summarized the lengthy town council discussion: "We're sitting here wanting two more lights. They (Illinois Central) are sitting here wanting to close two streets. Nobody's getting any place. I want to go home." Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 21, 1972: The Oak Knoll Tuberculosis Sanatorium Board filed suit in Tazewell County Circuit Court in an effort to keep the Illinois Department of Public Health from closing the sanatorium at Mackinaw. The board's attorney predicted a fight to the Illinois Supreme Court on the constitutional issue of a state agency closing down an entity voted in the by the constituents of Tazewell County in 1918. State health officials said they intended to seek revocation of the sanatorium's license because of deficiencies. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 21, 1997: Ground has been broken at the area immediately south of Carle Clinic, 1701 E. College Ave., Bloomington, where work will soon be underway on a 53,000-square-foot addition to the facility. Construction of the addition — south of the existing 49,000-square-foot building — is slated for completion in late 1998. Employment is expected to increase from 36 health care providers and 150 employees to 69 providers and 210 employees. Read the story.