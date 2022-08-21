100 years ago: Bloomington asked to help prosecute Herrin massacre

100 years ago

Aug. 21, 1922: The Bloomington Association of Commerce received a letter from the Illinois Association of Commerce in the effort to raise funds to prosecute those who killed non-union workers at Herrin in June. "... A score of men unarmed and with their hands high above their heads were slain in cold blood, their only offense being that they dared to try to make an honest living by working in the strip coal mines situated between the towns of Marion and Herrin," the letter read.

75 years ago

Aug. 21, 1947: Miss Daisy Hull, 70, of Clinton, was charged with operating an unlicensed nursing home after police found four young mental patients and nine children living in a decaying mansion on Chicago's south side. A police investigation report described the old building as a "filthy hole." Hull, who was released on a $200 bond, told police that she had brought the group to Chicago from Clinton about a week earlier.

50 years ago

Aug. 21, 1972: More than 100 people gathered in the sylvan quiet of lushly green Easy Bay Camp to witness the unveiling of a memorial stone honoring its founder, the late Rev. Frank Breen. Former Pantagraph editor H. Clay Tate, in dedication remarks, noted Breen's development of Western Avenue Community Center, organization of the Alton Chorus and initiation of the move to restore Gregory Chapel, among other achievements.

25 years ago

Aug. 21, 1997: Gov. Jim Edgar, currently regarded as the most popular politician in Illinois, will not seek office when his term ends in 16 months. The 51-year-old chief executive's surprise announcement ended weeks of intense speculation fueled by his silence and admitted indecision as his second term comes to a close. Options he had been mulling included running for a third term or vying for a U.S. Senate seat.