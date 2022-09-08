100 years ago: Blooming Grove centennial marked

100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1922: The centennial celebration of the first settlement of Blooming Grove and the dedication of the monument erected to the memory of John W. Dawson and John Hendrix, who came to this county in 1822, was held near the Blooming Grove church. Hundreds of McLean County residents attended the celebration, which recalled the historical facts of hardy men and women who came to this section a hundred years ago. Here the first prayer was uttered and first sermon preached in 1823.

75 years ago

Sept. 8, 1947: Ten motorists paid fines totaling $53 following weekend arrests by the Bloomington police. Six of those arrested were charged with operating a motor scooter without a driver's license and were assessed fines of $5. One man was fined $10 for reckless driving. Two drivers were fined $4 each for speeding, and one man was fined $5 for operating a vehicle with a faulty muffler.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1972: The Bloomington Liquor Commission has recommended issuing four new liquor licenses, two of them to P.A. Bergner & Co. One of the Bergner licenses will be for sale of beer and wine in the Swiss Colony Cheese and Wine Shop in the Eastland Shopping Center mall extension. Inside Bergner's Department Store itself, the company wants a liquor license for a restaurant-cocktail lounge on the second floor overlooking the mall area.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1997: The phone was ringing off the hook at the Eureka home of Bob and Lillian Schierer one day last week as they caught up with the news of their grown children. Curiously, each conversation was strikingly similar. Their children were announcing the birth of grandchildren — three in the same day. With another great-grandchild born earlier in August, that makes 22 and counting for the couple, who have been married 58 years.