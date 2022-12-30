100 years ago: Banner year for Bloomington infrastructure

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 30, 1922: The year 1922 saw more municipal improvements realized than any years past. One of the most notable projects to be completed was the paving project in the downtown district, which was built at a cost of $119,000. Additionally, cement sidewalks were constructed on seven streets, three water mains were laid, five sewers constructed and two sewers are now being built.

75 years ago

Dec. 30, 1947: Among the city of Bloomington's infrastructure plans for the coming year is the widening of North Main Street from Walnut Street to Seminary Avenue. The work, funded by motor fuel tax funds, will be ready for bids as soon as a few "minor disagreements" between the city and state are resolved, Mayor Mark B. Hayes said. Other improvements include the addition of three new stop-and-go traffic lights along east Street at the intersections of Monroe, Front and Grove streets.

50 years ago

Dec. 30, 1972: Bloomington and Normal city officials are working to muster support to help obtain jet-age railway passenger service through the Twin Cities between Chicago and St. Louis. Their actions were prompted by an announcement from Roger Lewis, president of the National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Amtrak), that high-speed, turbine-powered passenger trains would be used on routes between Milwaukee and Chicago and Chicago and St. Louis this summer.

25 years ago

Dec. 30, 1997: Concerned that chainsaws could devastate some of Bloomington's oldest trees, residents of Dimmitt's Grove are asking for a meeting with Illinois Power to discuss trimming practices. Greg Koos, director of the McLean County Historical Society, said the trees in that area are remnants of Bloomington Grove, the stand of trees from which Bloomington took its name. The utility has said it is willing to discuss the matter.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'