How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 21, 1923: Negotiations are being made for the sale of the old Third National Bank building at the northwest corner of Main and Front streets to a shoe concern at St. Louis for the sum of $50,000. Although the deal was not fully agreed upon yesterday, it is expected to be completed shortly. The St. Louis concern plans to open a retail shoe store in the building.

75 years ago

July 21, 1948: Machinists local 1000, currently negotiating for a new contract with Eureka Williams, rejected what the company termed "our final offer" that would reduce wages. The committee asserted that the company is asking employees to take a cut of 8.2 cents per hour.

50 years ago

July 21, 1973: Bloomington's "east side explosion" was a major factor in a city real estate assessment increase of more than $16 million, Bloomington Assessor Leo Haas said. Haas said the real estate assessments totaled $164,273,500, an increase of $16,315,530 over 1972's total.

25 years ago

July 21, 1998: Bids are expected to be let this fall for the second phase of work on Veterans Parkway that will include widening the road from four to six lanes from Clearwater Avenue to just past Fort Jesse Road. The work will be done in two phases, with the first through G.E. Road/Vernon Avenue completed by November 1999 and the second part through Fort Jesse Road finished in October 2000.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'