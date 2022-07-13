100 years ago: Bandits terrorize motorists on Central Illinois road

100 years ago

July 13, 1922: Five automobile bandits armed with automatic revolvers and sawed-off shotguns terrorized motorists along the hard road between Peoria and Pekin last night, shooting through the windshield of an automobile and holding up several parties. When a man and his wife sought to escape, the robbers fired a volley of shots at their car. Money obtained during the raids amounted to less than $100.

75 years ago

July 13, 1947: The McLean County chapter of the American Cancer Society said the new diagnostic center for cancer — the first in the county — is ready for operation. The clinic is sponsored by the McLean County Medical Society, with 30 local doctors cooperating. Patients must be referred to the clinic by their doctors, and the clinic will be open twice a month, on the first and third Fridays.

50 years ago

July 13, 1972: The Home Sweet Home Mission drive for $300,000 is only at the one-third mark at a time when officials hoped it would be nearly complete. Board secretary Richard Middleton said prospective donors complain about the mission's decision to renovate a five-story building in the northwest corner of Wood Hill. The complaints are that it would be better to build a new structure, and some people dislike the chosen location.

25 years ago

July 13, 1997: The 10th annual El Paso POW/MIA Parade saw both a remembrance of those missing and a call for further action. The parade, sponsored by El Paso VFW Post 6062, ran through downtown El Paso to the memorial commemorating Woodford County service members. "We want to make the public aware that we still have MIAs and POWs. We want them accounted for," said event coordinator Linda Whitton.