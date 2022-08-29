100 years ago: Baby contest adds flair to Woodford County Fair

100 years ago

Aug. 29, 1922: The Woodford County Fair, being held in El Paso this week, has some added features. A better baby conference is creating enthusiasm. Over 100 babies have been entered to compete for the six silver cups offered as rewards. Another feature is a social hygiene exhibit sent by the state board of health. It consists of motion pictures, charts and lectures. The miniature farms of the Woodford County Farm Bureau are also shown. Read the story.

75 years ago

Aug. 29, 1947: Back in 1932 and '33 when Harold Turner was earning his way through Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington by working as a janitor at the school, he little dreamed he would ever own a real organ. Today, an organ is part of the equipment at his "Turner Little School of Music" studio in Clinton. During the last year, he has taught music at 11 rural schools, has had more than 60 private instrumental pupils and several voice students, and has directed the Treble Clef chorus, a group of Clinton women. Read the story.

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1972: A proposal for a joint meeting was the only agreement on continued Twin City bus service in separate Bloomington and Normal city council sessions. Whether bus service will continue after Sept. 15 could reset on results of that joint meeting. That's the date that a subsidy agreement with Bloomington-Normal City Lines, Inc., instituted in 1971, expires. Bloomington pays the bus firm $2,843.85 per month, while Normal pays $947.91. Read the story.

25 years ago

Aug. 29, 1997: An alleged hazing incident last spring that led to the dissolution of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Illinois State University was a relatively rare event on campus. Mike Schermer, associate director of student life, wants to keep it that way. "We've received reports of hazing about six times in the last 10 years," he said. "But there has to be constant vigilance on this issue. We can't blink or a potential hazer might think they can get away with it." Read the story.