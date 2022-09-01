100 years ago: Atlanta fair includes baseball, U of I grain exhibit

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1922: The Atlanta fair continued with a large crowd and great enthusiasm in both the ball games and the races. The Hon. Frank Gillespie took the occasion to discuss tariff and other issues at some length. The Logan County Farm Bureau cooperated with the University of Illinois to present agricultural information, including a list of promising new wheat varieties and samples of each kind of grain. The booth is decorated in Illinois colors, orange and blue. Read the story.

75 years ago

Sept. 1, 1947: Dr. Francis E. Townsend told some 1,000 people in Fairbury at his ninth annual homecoming celebration that the United States is faced with the possibility of economic disaster. He is advocating for a bill, the Townsend Plan, that would set up a system of national mutual insurance covering every citizen throughout life against the hazard of disability or old age. Funded by a 3% income tax, it would provide $100 a month for single people and $200 for married couples 60 or older. Read the story.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1972: Attendees of the five-day Threshermen's Reunion in Pontiac will be able to see old steam engines and tractors that were used in the "good old days." The event also includes a display by the U.S. Army that includes a 53-ton tank retriever. The event will also include music, a horse show, craft demonstrations, an antique auto display, china painting, a complete old-time blacksmith shop and other attractions. Read the story.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1997: For 124 years, HCC Inc. employees have been making components for machines used by farmers to harvest grain and separate the seeds from the weeds and other plant debris. Now, 130 workers at the Gridley plant and another 300 at the Mendota corporate offices are on an aggressive track to boost sales by $35 million in the next five years, upgrade machinery and production technology and enter the European market in a large way. Read the story.

