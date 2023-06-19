How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.
100 years ago
June 19, 1923: Receiving the exact number of votes making the constitutional majority, the drastic anti-mask bill directed against the Ku Klux Klan was passed by the Illinois Senate 26-1, with two senators voting present and about 20 other members absenting themselves from the chamber when roll was called. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Adelbert Roberts, R-Chicago, who is Black.
75 years ago
June 19, 1948: Two Air Force officers flew in to Rantoul this week to beat Alaska's high rent and have their families with them. Their solution: Purchase of two specially insulated trailers. Rents at Anchorage, site of Fort Richardson where they are stationed, run about $250 a month for cramped homes with three rooms and a bath. Name of their layout will be B Bar C ranch.
50 years ago
June 19, 1973: While tornadoes danced through the Roanoke-Benson area, rain pounded Bloomington-Normal, causing widespread damage. Ten funnel clouds were reported, four of those confirmed by officials, and one caused $100,000 damage to the Benson Farmers Cooperative Association elevator.
25 years ago
June 19, 1998: Bloomington-based State Farm Insurance Cos. is expected to announce a major building expansion in the area of its Corporate South Complex on the city's southeast side. The Pantagraph has learned the multimillion-dollar project, directly east of the existing complex, will include a facility where most customer service employees can work under one roof.
Compiled by Pantagraph staff