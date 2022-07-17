100 years ago: Amnesia victim found in Streator

100 years ago

July 17, 1922: A New York man apparently suffering from amnesia was found in Streator and picked up by his father. Salvator Licari, Jr., had disappeared three weeks ago from his Brooklyn home; a few days ago, Streator police found a dazed young man who gave the name of Arthur Woods, but knew nothing else of his identity. Police found Masonic receipts on his person with the name of Licari, which enabled them to find the man's father.

75 years ago

July 17, 1947: The McLean County Home Bureau has moved to revive interest among the membership in the annual sports festival, which has been set for Aug. 21. Events will include 4-H softball, archery for women, bowling, clock golf, dart throwing, horseshoe pitching, knot tying, shuffleboard, table tennis, rifle shoot and swimming. Winners will be eligible to compete at the annual state sports festival, to be held at the University of Illinois in Urbana.

50 years ago

July 17, 1972: Miss Hazel L. Phares was elected president of the McLean County Board of Health. She is the first woman to fill the post, said Edgar E. Diddams, health department director. Phares, a registered nurse, was appointed to the board in 1960 and has been its secretary since that time. She takes the post vacated by Dr. David Doud. A Bloomington native, she is a graduate of Brokaw Hospital School of Nursing.

25 years ago

July 17, 1997: The Illinois Power nuclear plant in Clinton may drop as much as $144 million in valuation, costing area taxing districts hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue. The plan to devalue the plant — from $558 million to $414 million — comes from Soyland Power Cooperative ending its involvement with the plant, now solely owned by Illinois Power. The change would most affect DeWitt County, which could lose $480,000 in property tax revenue.