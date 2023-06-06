How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 4, 1923: Today is alumni day at the Illinois State Normal University, and scores of graduates of other years will return to meet their classmates of yore. Of the class of 1873, the best known in Illinois is probably Dr. Edmund J. James, on account of his long connection with the University of Illinois as president of that institution. He now lives a few miles east of Los Angeles.

75 years ago

June 3, 1948: A new state-approved sewage disposal system will be in operation at Camp Heffernan on Lake Bloomington when Boy Scout campers come next week. The system is the first entirely sanitary system at the Lake. Two tanks collect drainage from kitchens, toilets and the shower house.

50 years ago

June 3, 1973: Bloomington firefighters voted 5-1 against a new contract proposal offered by the city. Neither side would reveal terms of the proposal. A representative of the firefighters' union would only say that the "contract as a whole was turned down 5 to 1."

25 years ago

June 6, 1998: Tempa Bevington, a former engineer at General Motors who moved to Danvers in retirement, pinched pennies during her life and left an estate of roughly $450,000 after her death in 1996. About half was left to residents of Danvers Township, who can now use it to take adult education classes. Guardian Darwin Stubblefield said Bevington particularly felt it was vital that women be educated so they could take care of themselves financially.

