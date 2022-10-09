100 years ago: 7 arrested in raid on Bloomington 'disorderly house'

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 9, 1922: Five men and two girls, arrested in an alleged disorderly house at Moulton and Gridley streets, will be arraigned in police court. The raid was made by Night Captain "Pat" Ostrom and Detectives Young and Bishop. One pint of whiskey, a gallon of wine and fifty bottles of home brew were taken in the raid. Harriet Leffler was booked as being the keeper of the disorderly house and for possessing and selling liquor; she gave bond of $1,000.

75 years ago

Oct. 9, 1947: Wyoming Gov. Lester C. Hunt will speak at the dedication of the Atlanta-Eminence Veterans Memorial Park district and building on Nov. 1, officials announced. Hunt was born in Atlanta and attended the grade and high schools here, and he usually returns to the Logan County community once or twice a year. Dedication of the memorial to veterans of World Wars I and II will climax efforts of residents of the Atlanta and Eminence townships to create a community center as a memorial.

50 years ago

Oct. 9, 1972: Contents of the YMCA cornerstone at Washington and East streets were exposed for the first time in about 65 years. The cornerstone was originally placed Sept. 22, 1907, marking completion of the new $108,000 YMCA building. Now the building is to be razed, and the YMCA has moved to a new facility at Main and Oakland. A metal box in the bottom of the cornerstone contained a copy of The Daily Pantagraph from Sept. 21, 1907; stubs with the names of 3,500 donors on the YMCA campaign drive's "tag day;" several YMCA documents from 1905 to 1907; and a copy of the Bible.

25 years ago

Oct. 9, 1997: A much heavier workload at the Bloomington post office is leading to the late arrival of third-class mail and dozens of grievances by employees unhappy with working condition. Issues arose after the U.S. Postal Service moved mail sorting for 62 communities from LaSalle to Bloomington's East Empire Street facility. Sorting by hand in LaSalle costs roughly $50 per 1,000 pieces of mail, as compared to Bloomington's automated process that costs an estimated $3 for the same amount, the postal service said.