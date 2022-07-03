100 years ago: 400 railroad workers strike in Clinton

100 years ago

July 3, 1922: Four hundred shopmen of the local Illinois Central shops representing the various federated crafts of railroad work laid down their tools at 10 a.m. Saturday in Clinton. The going out of the men was orderly and but little trouble is anticipated by the authorities or the railroad officials as a result of the strike so far as the Clinton terminal is concerned.

75 years ago

July 3, 1947: The seven staff nurses of the McLean County Health Department made 7,404 calls and visits to homes and schools last year. They meet at 8:30 a.m. at the office at 1009 N. Park St., don their uniforms, take their black bags and head out. They assist with matters that can range from communicable disease control and education to prenatal care for expectant mothers.

50 years ago

July 3, 1972: Woodford County residents are seeing a different sight as they drive U.S. Route 150 between Carlock and Congerville this summer: Richard Romersberger and three daughters tending a strawberry patch, which spans about an acre. The group first became interested in commercial strawberry production during a tour of one in Southern Illinois.

25 years ago

July 3, 1997: The historic Ensenberger building in downtown Bloomington may see new life. Twin City developer Barry Spitznass, Chicago architect Doug Farr and Gillespie businessman Cliff Crispens reached an agreement with members of the Ensenberger family to buy the 120-year-old building at 212 N. Center St. to develop a combination of condo and retail space.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff