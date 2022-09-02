100 years ago: 40,000 expected at Bloomington 'Ford day' program

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 2, 1922: A total of 40,000 visitors are expected for the Ford day program. A big barbecue dinner will be served at noon in Miller Park for Ford and Fordson owners and their families. There will be a parade, sports and amusements and an address by A.W.L. Gilpin of Chicago, the western district sales manager of the Ford Motor Co. A drawing for a Ford car will take place on the east steps of the courthouse. Read the story.

75 years ago

Sept. 2, 1947: N.T. Liston, who has carried mail on rural route 1 in Saybrook for the past 29 years, was honored by patrons of the route at a surprise party. A gold wristwatch and fountain pen were presented to him by Sammy Ream. Betty Thom read an original poem about Mr. Liston, who has announced his retirement from the postal service. He and his family moved to Saybrook from Chenoa in 1918 after his appointment to the route. Read the story.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1972: County jails in McLean and Logan counties are "beyond renovation," according to a report released by the Illinois bureau of detention facilities and jail standards. The finding is news to neither county's public officials, who have new jails in a stage of planning. Among 18 jails requiring "major improvement," according to the report, were those in Ford, Piatt and Livingston counties. DeWitt and Macon counties' jails were among 20 needing minor improvements. Read the story.

25 years ago

Sept. 2, 1997: Illinois State University officials are planning a $1 million project to build a white canopy covering much of Milner Plaza. The fiberglass-reinforced Teflon is intended to repel water because the university's Milner Library has long suffered from persistent leaking. At any given time, the center has 50 to 100 buckets and trash cans strategically stationed under the leaks and drips. "It's like a rainforest," said Cheryl Elzy, associate director of university libraries. Read the story.

