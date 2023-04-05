How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 5, 1923: The Bloomington Association of Commerce has awarded a contract to erect 30 large signs to advertise the city, as well as 350 road markers indicating the distance to and direction of Bloomington, and distribution of 100,000 gallons of oil to be applied on the principal highways of Bloomington township. The contracts represent an expenditure of $10,000. The signs, 24 feet long and 8 feet high, will carry slogans to the effect that Bloomington has model stores and is an ideal place to trade.

75 years ago

April 5, 1948: Only 125 votes had been cast at 1 p.m. Monday in balloting to name three members of the Bloomington board of education. Polling places were set up at 10 city schools. The three candidates, Sherman Whitmer, Charles Cunning and Lyle Busick, are unopposed. One school had only four ballots cast at 1 p.m., another six. Highest number was 31.

50 years ago

April 5, 1973: An application to charter another new Bloomington bank has been filed with H. Robert Bartell Jr., Illinois commissioner of banks and trusts. The new bank would be known as Evergreen City Bank and would be located on what is now a vacant lot at the southeast corner of Washington Street and Rust Road. The address is 2201 E. Washington.

25 years ago

April 5, 1998: Cost-conscious Bloomington officials may contract park mowing to private companies to save money during a tight budget year. But the move cuts too close to home for parks workers, union representatives and some city council members. While workers say they can do the job more cheaply and provide better quality service, long-term job security and the possibility of future "outsourcing" also are issues.

