100 years ago: 3 arrested for transporting 30 gallons of grain alcohol

100 years ago

June 5, 1922: Three men, two from Peoria and one from Chicago, awaited trial on charges of transporting liquor on a public highway. Bloomington police said the men were arrested with 30 gallons of pure grain alcohol. It was believed that they planned to combine the alcohol with juniper juice to make gin as they were also found with 192 empty Gordon gin bottles.

75 years ago

June 5, 1947: The first full-time physical therapist was hired by St. Joseph's Hospital. Miss Gladys Tirrell replaced two others who had been employed temporarily by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis for polio convalescent work at the hospital. Now able to provide many kinds of physical therapy, the hospital also ordered a whirlpool tub for the new program.

50 years ago

June 5, 1972: Three people were killed in a violent crash within 20 miles of their homes. The victims were Edward W. Warsaw, 25-year-old father of six from Saybrook, and Mr. and Mrs. Vernon L. Ralston, 49 and 46, of Gibson City. It appeared that Warsaw had missed a stop sign at the intersection of Illinois 9 and the Ellsworth-Cooksville Road, authorities said. 

25 years ago

June 5, 1997: Kirlin's at Eastland Mall plans to hold an event selling its more than 1,000 Beanie Babies — but only to children under 12. The store's management created the special opportunity because of requests from parents, who said the large number of Beanie Baby collectors meant that children often didn't get a chance to buy the popular toys themselves. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

