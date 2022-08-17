100 years ago: 225 Illinois State graduates get teaching positions

100 years ago

Aug. 17, 1922: More than 225 people have secured positions through the placement committee at Illinois State Normal University. This is the largest number of teachers ever placed in a single season by the local university. Part of the success of the placement of teachers was due to the initiative taken by the senior class last spring when they appointed a committee to assist the faculty committee in locating vacancies.

75 years ago

Aug. 17, 1947: Though just one Central Illinois child will be lucky enough to win "Flag," the bay pony that will be given away by Bloomington merchants Aug. 23, other prizes will be on hand for boys and girls whose names are drawn. Children 15 years old or younger who want to enter the contest may get entry blanks free at any Bloomington store affiliated with the Association of Commerce. No purchase is necessary.

50 years ago

Aug. 17, 1972: The McLean County Heart Fund received $217.71 in donations from persons attending a Weight Watchers gourmet cooking demonstration at Illinois Wesleyan University. Weight Watchers International will match the donation, bringing the total contribution to $435.42. The cooking demonstration was conducted by Franco Palumbo, executive chef of Weight Watchers International.

25 years ago

Aug. 17, 1997: The mayors of Bloomington and Normal pledged a new era of cooperation during the quarterly meeting of the Neighborhood Association of Normal. "I think you're going to see some visible signs of cooperation" between the Twin Cities, said Normal Mayor Kent Karraker. Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz echoed those sentiments, praising Karraker's "professionalism."