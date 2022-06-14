100 years ago: $200 fine for having liquor in Bloomington

100 years ago

June 14, 1922: A city law against possessing and transporting liquor will be drawn up for passage by the Bloomington City Council. The ordinance will give police authority to impose a fine as high as $200, allowing the city to take in several thousand dollars of revenue a year that had previously gone to the county. Police previously only could assess fines in cases of drunkenness.

75 years ago

June 14, 1947: Construction crews digging more than 30 feet to lay storm sewer tiles in Normal found pockets of clear, cold water believed to be deposits of melted ice left by an early glacier, according to Mayor C.W. Hudelson, also the head of Illinois State University's agriculture department. Two large boulders were also found, and Hudelson transferred them to his backyard.

50 years ago

June 14, 1972: One bright spot emerged from a Tazewell County Board struggle with finances: The board received $1 from the Corps of Engineers as a refund for the rental of Farmdale Park. The corps said the county's lease did not stipulate rent. The dollar went into the general fund after the board decided against sending a thank-you letter — saving the cost of the stamp.

25 years ago

June 14, 1997: McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 received more than 3,000 letters of interest for fewer than 100 available jobs for the 1997-98 school year. That's despite being ranked 217 out of 300 communities in a recent Money magazine survey of best places to live. District leaders cited a number of factors, including the "good starting pay:" $23,250 for Unit 5 and $23,500 for District 87.

