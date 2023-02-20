How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 20, 1923: About 2,500 people skated on the lake in Miller Park yesterday, and will have an opportunity again today. The old as well as the young took advantage of the lake yesterday when the entire body of water was frozen over to sufficient depth. A few gray-haired persons could be seen among the throng.

75 years ago

Feb. 20, 1948: Bloomington's board of education and John Grassfield agreed on the price of $37,600 for 39.7 acres of land owned by Grassfield. The property lies north of Locust Street and the present Bloomington High School athletic field. Colton Avenue is west of the property and Empire Street north.

50 years ago

Feb. 20, 1973: A "model picnicking facility" will be constructed in the southwest corner of the Iroquois Park area of Lake Bloomington. The small area involved fronts on the Hickory Creek Branch of the lake and is northwest of what is commonly referred to as "Carver's Corner."

25 years ago

Feb. 20, 1998: A group of community advocates is planning a campaign to preserve property near Sycamore Street in Normal. They have planned a petition drive, scheduled another meeting to draw up a detailed plan and set a goal to present the proposal to the Normal Town Council in April. They hope to convince the council to buy the almost five acres bounded by Sycamore Street, Constitution Trail and Fell Avenue and continue it as a natural habitat.

