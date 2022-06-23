100 years ago: 17 McLean County men headed to military training camp

100 years ago

June 23, 1922: Seventeen young men from McLean County are set to attend the Citizens' Military Training Camp to be held Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 at Camp Custer near Battle Creek, Michigan. McLean County is one of the 50 leading counties of the three states, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, in the number of applications for admission.

75 years ago

June 23, 1947: Central Illinois horse enthusiasts saw some of the finest horses in this part of the country during the final two sessions of the Corn Belt Horseman's association Fifth Annual Horse Show. During the showing of the equitation riders under 16, judge Don Kays praised Jo Ann Crane, owner and rider of Hytone King, for her style, ease and ability to govern her mount.

50 years ago

June 23, 1972: Health needs of McLean and Livingston County residents, as described at public meetings in May, have been compiled by the Mid-Illinois Areawide Health Planning Corp. The needs are described as improved services in general areas of cost, coordination and expansion of services, education, availability of physicians and care of the aged.

25 years ago

June 23, 1997: For two years, Raymond "Bus" Graham of rural Bloomington has collected aluminum cans, recycled them and donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. Graham, 64, had collected 21,000 cans, enough to fill 16 55-gallon drums. This year's Relay event has a $463,000 fundraising goal.

