 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

100 years ago: 17 McLean County men headed to military training camp

HTF

100 years ago

June 23, 1922: Seventeen young men from McLean County are set to attend the Citizens' Military Training Camp to be held Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 at Camp Custer near Battle Creek, Michigan. McLean County is one of the 50 leading counties of the three states, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, in the number of applications for admission. 

75 years ago

June 23, 1947: Central Illinois horse enthusiasts saw some of the finest horses in this part of the country during the final two sessions of the Corn Belt Horseman's association Fifth Annual Horse Show. During the showing of the equitation riders under 16, judge Don Kays praised Jo Ann Crane, owner and rider of Hytone King, for her style, ease and ability to govern her mount. 

50 years ago

June 23, 1972: Health needs of McLean and Livingston County residents, as described at public meetings in May, have been compiled by the Mid-Illinois Areawide Health Planning Corp. The needs are described as improved services in general areas of cost, coordination and expansion of services, education, availability of physicians and care of the aged. 

25 years ago

June 23, 1997: For two years, Raymond "Bus" Graham of rural Bloomington has collected aluminum cans, recycled them and donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. Graham, 64, had collected 21,000 cans, enough to fill 16 55-gallon drums. This year's Relay event has a $463,000 fundraising goal.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

George P. Davis made McLean County history

George P. Davis made McLean County history

Although George Davis of Bloomington lived in the shadow of two great men —Abraham Lincoln and David Davis — his own accomplishments in making local history were considerable.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News