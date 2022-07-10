100 years ago: 13-year-old killed amid strike unrest in Clinton

100 years ago

July 10, 1922: The citizens of DeWitt County were thrown into turmoil over the killing of 13-year-old "Jimmie" Fitzgerald. He was shot to death, and his father wounded, by a guard at the Illinois Central railroad in Clinton. Striking workers had gathered to meet an incoming train that was supposed to be loaded with non-union men. Three companies of state militia gathered to ensure no further trouble.

75 years ago

July 10, 1947: John F. Thompson, 72-year-old former professional balloon jumper, failed to satisfy an ambition to attempt a final leap from a huge hot air balloon. Thompson and a crew of helpers inflated a huge silk bag with air, but the ascension came to an abrupt end when ropes dangling from the contraption became entangled on high tension wires. "I wanted to do it just once more," the Watseka mechanic-carpenter explained after he landed.

50 years ago

July 10, 1972: A masked gunman got between $30 and $40 at Clark Super 100 Service Station, 806 S. Main St., police say. Attendant Wayne Bryant, 29 of Ellsworth, said the robber appeared to have part of a pillow case as a mask. He walked into the station, pulled a pistol and ordered him into a back room. He pulled $20 to $30 in bills from the attendant's shirt pocket and another $10 from the register.

25 years ago

July 10, 1997: The McLean County Historical Society's grounds at the former courthouse square in downtown Bloomington will be the site of an archaeological dig under the direction of Allison Weiss, its director of education, and Ed Jelks, retired professor of anthropology at Illinois State University. The four-day project will peel back the layers of the earth over the spot that once was the heart of the county's legal and political life.