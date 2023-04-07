How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 8, 1923: Freddie Thomas, the 13-year-old boy preacher of Bloomington, who has been conducting revival services at the First Nazarene Church in Decatur, will preach at the Nazarene church at the corner of Washington and Mason streets in Bloomington on Sunday at 7:30. It is expected that a large number will assemble to hear him.

75 years ago

April 8, 1948: Bloomington's board of education completed a year-long program of obtaining building sites when it purchased land on East Oakland Avenue from David Stern. The Stern land lies immediately east of a similar parcel of land purchased recently from Will Costigan. The site will be used for a year six-grade school.

50 years ago

April 8, 1973: Normal's City Council will begin deliberations on a liquor ordinance. Normalites indicated last month in an advisory referendum that they favored the sale of liquor in package stores and at retail in restaurants seating 75 or more patrons.

25 years ago

April 8, 1998: Former Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary dazzled nearly 200 kids assembled at BroMenn Regional Medical Center, signing autographs and sharing his personal story. He was the celebrity guest for BroMenn's fourth health forum and also addressed a crowd at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium.

