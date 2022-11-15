100 years ago: 101 applicants for DeWitt County sheriff's deputy jobs

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 15, 1922: Sheriff-elect B.G. Taylo is one of the most sought men in the city of Clinton. He is being besieged by applicants for deputy sheriff's positions and, having only two places to fill, is worried that he cannot take care of all his friends. He stated that he already has listed 101 names who have applied for the position of deputy sheriff.

75 years ago

Nov. 15, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Jay W. Croute had a practical demonstration that the El Paso community is a good place in which to live when 16 neighbors arrived with five corn pickers, tractors and wagons to husk and crib 105 acres of corn still in the field due to Mr. Croute's illness. The number of workers increased to 20 on Friday, and the work was finished by noon. Women helped too, arriving with baskets full of food for those working in the fields.

50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1972: Bloomington-Normal area residents who had foresight a year ago and followed it up faithfully every week are reaping the benefits of Christmas Club accounts with checks to be received soon if not already in hand. This year, nine Twin City banks and savings and loans associations recorded 6,145 club accounts — 109 more than last year. The average amount stashed away into each club was $152.57.

25 years ago

Nov. 15, 1997: Members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington will return to their roots this weekend to bridge both time and racial differences. As part of a yearlong commemoration of its 125th anniversary, the congregation of St. John's will be guests of the Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church for a combined worship service. Wayman AME now occupies the building St. John's vacated to move to its current location at Towanda Avenue and Emerson Street.