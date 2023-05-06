How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 6, 1923: Beginning Tuesday morning, C.W. Frey & Sons at Washington and Madison streets will close out 10 automobiles, regardless of true values at $100 each. If you've got nerve enough to tell your family "We can't afford a car" after you look at these, then we must frankly say that you are one who can get away with anything.

75 years ago

May 6, 1948: Increases in equipment and enlistments have forced Bloomington's National Guard unit into the street. On Wednesday, in order to provide room in the armory at 315 S. Center St., mobile equipment was moved into the street. Lt. Col. Richard T. Dunn said permission had been received from city officials.

50 years ago

May 6, 1973: Two recent University of Illinois Law School graduates have been employed as assistants to State's Attorney Paul R. Welch. They are Bradley W. Murphy, 24, a Heyworth native, and Ronald Dozier, 25, a native of Mill Shoals.

25 years ago

May 6, 1998: Illinois Power Co. officials said the company's Clinton nuclear power plant will continue to be shut down until at least October, and that could mean another summer of potential power shortages. The plant has been shut down since Sept. 5, 1996, when a pumpseal leak was mishandled by technicians. Work to identify and correct problems remains underway.

