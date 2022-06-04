100 years ago: 100+ Central Illinois beekeepers gather in Pekin

100 years ago

June 4, 1922: The Illinois River Valley Beekeepers' Association meeting held at the apiary of Mr. W.H. Williams in Pekin was "one of the most successful meetings of its kind ever held in this section of the country." Over 100 beekeepers from Mason, Logan, Peoria, Fulton and Tazewell counties attended.

75 years ago

June 4, 1947: John Bartosik, 40, was jailed after police said they found his 7-month-old daughter abandoned in a cabin near McLean. Deputies reportedly found the child after Bartosik's initial arrest on charges of drunk and disorderly conduct. Authorities were searching for the child's mother, who was also believed to have been drinking heavily.

50 years ago

June 4, 1972: Firefighters quickly brought under control a basement blaze at 611 N. Main St., the site of "Pegasus," an unoccupied teenage club. The fire was apparently caused by a cigarette tossed into a window well from Main Street in front of the building. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

25 years ago

June 4, 1997: Construction continues on Veterans Parkway. Rowe Construction has begun the six-month process of widening the road from four to six lanes from Eastland to Clearwater Avenue. City officials plan to study the extent to which the ongoing work has caused traffic backups on nearby side roads.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff