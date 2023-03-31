How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 31, 1923: Fully 1,800 teachers, members of the central division of the Illinois State Teachers' Association, are here attending the 39th annual meeting. Almost every incoming train and interurban car brought to the city large delegations and the hotels and restaurants of the city were filled.

75 years ago

March 31, 1948: Illinois Democratic leaders urged President Truman to appoint Carl Vrooman, 701 E. Taylor St., as secretary of agriculture. Mr. Vrooman, 75, was assistant secretary of agriculture under President Wilson. He is a Democratic candidate for Congress this year.

50 years ago

March 31, 1973: Miller Park's Friendship Bridge was the scene of the Friday wedding of Valeria Shebet Trunnell, 601 S. Center, and Martin Patrick, 1302 S. Oak. The Rev. David Dymacek performed the ceremony with Dean Patrick serving as best man and Gladys Ehkin, matron of honor.

25 years ago

March 31, 1998: Add one more item to the list of things El Nino has been blamed for in the past few months: an early start to summer vacation for local students. A mild winter across Central Illinois caused fewer cancellations than expected, allowing school boards to shorten their calendars, by a week in some cases. Both District 87 and Unit 5 will move up their last school days to June 5.

