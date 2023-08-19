How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 19, 1923: The Illini boulevard between Bloomington and Chicago will be open for travel by Sept. 10, or possibly earlier, according to present indications. The Powers-Thompson Construction Co. is at work on the last gap of the road, south of Braceville. The new process of "curing the road" permits the highway to be opened for travel 10 days after the last concrete is poured.

75 years ago

Aug. 19, 1948: John Hall of the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion was crowned "Corn Eating King" when he downed 21 ears at the post's annual stag party held at the McBarnes Memorial building. Hall edged out nine other contestants. The stag, which featured varied entertainment, served as a kickoff to the post membership drive for 1949. Two hundred and fifty members attended.

50 years ago

Aug. 19, 1973: Glenn Ferris says he is used to the tired cliché about him being a big wheel just because his great-great-uncle invented the Ferris wheel. Now he teaches about the wheel as part of Illinois history to his students in McLean County Unit 5's Glenn School.

25 years ago

Aug. 19, 1998: Repairs are underway after a large sinkhole developed on Main Street just north of Empire Street. Dave Hansen of Normal almost fell prey to the hole but was able to accelerate and escape. A sewer pipe that was more than 100 years old collapsed, causing dirt under the road to wash away, according to the city's director of engineering and water.

