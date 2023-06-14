BLOOMINGTON — The annual Hill of a Race Obstacle Run will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Ewing Park II, 1001 Ethell Parkway in Bloomington.

The event is in partnership with the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department, Dust2Glory Fitness and Spartan SGX Coach Dustin Webb.

The run is 3 miles and features 25 obstacles, including lifting, carrying, climbing, crawling and tests of agility and balance.

Anyone ages 7 and up can compete in the race. Children ages 7-13 must compete with a registered adult.

Registration can be completed at hillofarace.com through Aug. 23. There will be no on-site registration.

Race packets can be picked up between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the park, when participants can also sneak a peek at the race.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.

Close 100817-blm-loc-3hill Molly Dill of Bloomington, right, navigates over haystacks during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-2hill Nick Moran of Normal, center, navigates through a haystack obstacle course during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-7hill Brandon Bates of Clinton cools down in the rain following his first place finish in the competitive race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-1hill Brooke Myszka of Downs participates in a competitive race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-9hill Mitchell Myszka of Downs navigates through a set of tires during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-8hill Eric Flowers, of Peoria, holds on tight to a rope while walking down towards a creek during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-5hill Participants walk downhill in a recreational race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-6hill Participants carry sandbags on their way uphill in a recreational race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. 100817-blm-loc-4hill Eve Whitlow, 10, of Normal, uses a sledgehammer to push a tire during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington. Photos: A "Hill-uva" new race in B-N More than 120 people took part in the inaugural Hill of a Race obstacle course Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park. The race was hosted by Bloomington Parks and Recreation and Cultural Arts Department in partnership with Dust2Glory fitness group in Bloomington, featuring 23 different obstacles through all kinds of terrain.