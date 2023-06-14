More than 120 people took part in the inaugural Hill of a Race obstacle course Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park. The race was hosted by Bloomington Parks and Recreation and Cultural Arts Department in partnership with Dust2Glory fitness group in Bloomington, featuring 23 different obstacles through all kinds of terrain.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Molly Dill of Bloomington, right, navigates over haystacks during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Nick Moran of Normal, center, navigates through a haystack obstacle course during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Brandon Bates of Clinton cools down in the rain following his first place finish in the competitive race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Brooke Myszka of Downs participates in a competitive race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Mitchell Myszka of Downs navigates through a set of tires during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Eric Flowers, of Peoria, holds on tight to a rope while walking down towards a creek during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Participants walk downhill in a recreational race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Participants carry sandbags on their way uphill in a recreational race during the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
Eve Whitlow, 10, of Normal, uses a sledgehammer to push a tire during a recreational race in the inaugural Hill of a Race on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Ewing Park in Bloomington.
