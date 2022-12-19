High-speed internet construction begins in LeRoy

LEROY — Metronet said it has started construction of its high-speed fiber optic internet network in LeRoy.

The new addition will future-proof LeRoy's infrastructure for fiber optic internet and provide residents and business a new option for internet, the company said.

“The residents of LeRoy are pleased and excited to welcome Metronet as a member of our community. With the support of Metronet’s 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure, LeRoy will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will improve the way we operate online in our homes and at work,” said Mayor Steven Dean in a statement.

Construction has already started on the south side of town near Countryside Lane and will move forward throughout the community, with the first customers expected to be connected by the summer of 2023.

Residents will receive notice of construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior and other messages, such as yard signs, will be placed to help notify residents.

As construction continues, residents may sign up for a presale that will indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once it becomes available, the company said.

“We are proud to soon be adding LeRoy to our growing list of Certified Gigabit Cities. As Metronet provides access to future-proof fiber optic service, residents and businesses throughout LeRoy will have the opportunity to power up with internet speeds that will improve the quality of life online,” said Metronet CEO John Cinelli.

Metronet also plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and services technicians to support the area. Those interested can visit www.metronet.com/careers to see available positions and submit applications.

Those interested in the new service can visit www.metronet.com to be notified when their address is available for installation and to access the presale.

City officials interested in updating their internet infrastructure may visit www.metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet senior director of business development and government affairs, at eddie.massengale@metronet.com or call 423-280-9031.

