Heyworth school, LeRoy parks awarded grants from wind farm project

LEROY — The energy company behind McLean County’s
planned wind farm has awarded grants in the communities that will be closest to the coming turbines.
Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt project between Heyworth and LeRoy, announced
a third round of grant funding this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, which is named for the project.
These funds will “
support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation,” according to a statement from Apex.
The Heyworth school district will receive $5,000 to put toward staffing the district’s newest gym.
“We want to improve the quality of life in our community by encouraging the usage of
our modern and well-functioning workout facility,” said April Hicklin, principal at Heyworth Jr./Sr. High School. This grant “will allow us to properly staff our gym and provide work opportunities for our students. We believe providing work-based opportunities for our students will better prepare them for college and career readiness.”
Heyworth High School Athletic Director Derek Logue shows off the newly completed Hornet Gymnasium at Heyworth High School on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The City of LeRoy is the second grantee in this round of Diamond Grove awards. The city will receive $5,000 for repairs and improvements for the playground equipment and lighting structures at Brickyard Fields and Bowman Park.
“These contributions will be well used and appreciated by the residents of LeRoy, as well as other visitors to our parks and playgrounds,” Mayor Steve Dean said. “These projects will benefit many of our residents, by providing better accessibility for Brickyard and safe play equipment for children at Bowman.”
Diamond Grove has awarded $5,000 grants to McLean County organizations through this program on a quarterly basis.
The first grant was awarded in April to
United Way of McLean County; the second grant went to the Heartland Community College Foundation in August.
Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024 with 75 turbines planned.
Wind farms across McLean County are generating power and cash.
Photos: Central Illinois is a hub for wind power production
121519-blm-loc-9windfarm
A farmer passed by wind turbines Monday, June 19, 2005, at the Mendota Hills Wind Farm west of Paw Paw. Constructed from June to November 2003, Mendota Hills (about 90 miles north of Bloomington) was the first utility-scale wind farm in the state of Illinois.
KAREN WALTERS, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-3windfarm
A 440 ton crane holds the base section of the first wind turbine being erected on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2006, at the Twin Groves Wind Farm, between Arrowsmith and Ellsworth. Twin Groves remains one of the largest wind farms in Central Illinois.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
121519-blm-loc-10windfarm
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks Saturday, April 21, 2007, next to Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, and Bloomington Mayor Steve Stockton, right, at the Twin Groves Wind Farm near Ellsworth.
B MOSHER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-8windfarm
Keith Haning stood with one of the two wind generating turbines on his rural Hopedale property on Monday, May 11, 2009. Horizon Wind Energy built the turbines as part of the Rail Splitter Wind Farm, a 67-turbine wind farm in northern Logan County and southern Tazewell County. "It's the wave of the future," said Haning, an advocate of the energy source.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
121519-blm-loc-7windfarm
Bloomington police assisted a crew from the E.W. Wylie company of West Fargo, N.D., steering one of two 178 foot long wind turbine towers through the intersection at Main and Empire streets, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in Bloomington. The long trucks were routed through city streets to comply with Illinois Department of Transportation bridge restrictions as the towers were moved between New York and Utah.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-11windfarm
Horses graze in a pastoral setting Saturday, Aug. 13, 2011, at White Oak Energy Center near Carlock.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
081216-blm-loc-1wind
A wind turbine towers over Heartland Community College's Normal campus on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020417-blm-loc-1odd
The base of a wind turbine is escorted Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, along Woodlawn Road on Lincoln's west side. The base was manufactured by Trinity Structural Towers Inc. in Clinton.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
010518-blm-loc-1windfarm
Horizon Wind Energy's Twin Groves Wind Farm produces electricity Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, on an open farmland east of Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021118-blm-loc-3windpower
Wind turbines, part of the White Oak Energy Center wind farm, loom over a harvested field Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, along Ziebarth Road in Normal. The 150-megawatt farm is located between Carlock and Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082018-blm-loc-2loganfarm
Equipment is staged Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in a field part of the HillTopper Wind Farm near Mount Pulaski.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082018-blm-loc-1loganfarm
A wind turbine is lifted into place Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at the HillTopper Wind Farm. Construction began in April 2018 on the $325 million, 71-turbine project developed by Portland, Maine-based Swift Current Energy. Swift partnered with Andover, Mass.-based Enel Green Power, and is HillTopper's long-term owner and operator. The wind farm, located on 7,500 acres south and west of Mount Pulaski with tower sites extending to Elkhart and Broadwell, was completed in December 2018.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
102918-blm-loc-1firemoon
A harvest moon sets Wednesday morning, Oct. 24, 2018, behind wind turbines near Northtown Road in north Normal, west of Interstate 39.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
060319-blm-loc-4windenergy
U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood, center, discusses incentives for the wind energy industry during a talk Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at EDP Renewables North America's Ellsworth observation station. At center right is Ryan Brown, executive vice president of EDP Renewables and at right is Tom Swierczewski, development director for Tradewind Energy.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060319-blm-loc-3windenergy
Wind turbines at Twin Groves Wind Farm near Ellsworth tower over a farm Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101719-blm-loc-3bats
Illinois State University professor of zoology Angelo Capparella looks through the John Wesley Powell and Dale Birkenholz Natural History Collections of bats Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the ISU Science Lab Building. Capparella and Heartland Community College instructor Janet Beach-Davis are attempting to find ways to reduce the number of bats killed by wind turbines across the country.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-1windfarm
Bright Stalk Wind Farm and McLean County Wind Energy Center,
separate developments near Lexington and Chenoa, are ramping up to full-scale construction.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111719-blm-loc-3windfarm
Newly erected wind turbines stand between 2700 North and 2600 North roads south of Chenoa on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-1windside
Wind turbines north of Lexington are shown.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DOMINANT
Cattle roam in a field near wind turbines as part of the Radford's Run Wind Farm between Warrensburg and Maroa. The 139-turbine project from E.ON went online in December 2017.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
