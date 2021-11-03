Heyworth school, LeRoy parks awarded grants from wind farm project

LEROY — The energy company behind McLean County’s planned wind farm has awarded grants in the communities that will be closest to the coming turbines.

Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt project between Heyworth and LeRoy, announced a third round of grant funding this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, which is named for the project.

These funds will “support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation,” according to a statement from Apex.

The Heyworth school district will receive $5,000 to put toward staffing the district’s newest gym.

“We want to improve the quality of life in our community by encouraging the usage of our modern and well-functioning workout facility,” said April Hicklin, principal at Heyworth Jr./Sr. High School. This grant “will allow us to properly staff our gym and provide work opportunities for our students. We believe providing work-based opportunities for our students will better prepare them for college and career readiness.”

The City of LeRoy is the second grantee in this round of Diamond Grove awards. The city will receive $5,000 for repairs and improvements for the playground equipment and lighting structures at Brickyard Fields and Bowman Park.

“These contributions will be well used and appreciated by the residents of LeRoy, as well as other visitors to our parks and playgrounds,” Mayor Steve Dean said. “These projects will benefit many of our residents, by providing better accessibility for Brickyard and safe play equipment for children at Bowman.”

Diamond Grove has awarded $5,000 grants to McLean County organizations through this program on a quarterly basis.

The first grant was awarded in April to United Way of McLean County; the second grant went to the Heartland Community College Foundation in August.

Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024 with 75 turbines planned.

