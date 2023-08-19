HEYWORTH — The Wild Harvest Honey Farm in Heyworth will host a kids day Tuesday, Aug. 22.
From 10 a.m. 3 p.m., kids are invited participate with a pollination talk, meeting with a beekeeper, a tractor ride, garden walks, activity stations, feeding chickens and peacocks.
Tickets are $7 per person or $4 per person with a group of 10 or more.
The farm, 9122 Bucks Road, will also be hosting another kids day on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
For more information, visit wildharvesthoney.com.
Photos: Heyworth High School takes pride in the arts
110819-blm-loc-4missillinois
110819-blm-loc-6missillinois
110819-blm-loc-5missillinois
110819-blm-loc-3missillinois
Getting down and dirty
110819-blm-loc-2missillinois
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.