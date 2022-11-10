 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyworth Christmas Parade set for Sunday

HEYWORTH — The Heyworth Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

The lineup for the parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the south of Heyworth Elementary School on Cole Street, with the parade stepping off at 2 p.m.

Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

The parade will proceed west on Main Street and will end at Heyworth High School.

The organizer for the event is Roger Zook, who will be dressed at Frosty the Snowman for the parade. 

Those interested in taking part in the parade can contact Diane Greene at greenee1972@yahoo.com or go to the "What's Up Heyworth" Facebook page.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

