Helicopter to survey Illinois River Basin over several weeks

MONEE — Residents within the Illinois River Basin may notice a helicopter making a series of low-level flights over the next few weeks to collect groundwater data.

Starting Jan. 24, a helicopter carrying a sensor that resembles a large hula hoop will make pre-planned flight paths hundreds of feet above the earth's surface, according to a news release from the U.S. Geological Survey. The flights will occur over the next three to four weeks, and may be seen throughout Central Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The purpose of these flights is to collect geophysical measurements as part of the USGS' Next Generation Water Observing System project, which provides real-time data on water quantity, quality and use, the release said.

Surveys will not occur directly above populated areas.

Gallery: Fly-fishing and floating the Illinois River HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES