NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus award.

The award recognizes notable Heartland alumni who demonstrate exceptional achievement in their profession and make a positive impact in the community.

Last year's winner was Melissa Marx, the Senior Director of Operations for Outpatient Imaging Affiliates, and a 2006 graduate of Heartland.

Nominees must have completed at least 30 semester hours at Heartland, achieved success of an exceptional nature within their field, made a positive impact on the community and agree to be present at the Celebration of Excellence event on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Nomination forms can be found at heartland.edu/alumni/alumniawards.

Nominations are due Friday, Sept. 15, and can be emailed to Gena.Glover@heartland.edu or mailed to 1500 W. Raab Road.